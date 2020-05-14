Health

Moscow attributes 60% of coronavirus deaths to other causes, explaining low rate

Avatar
By Global News
moscow-attributes-60%-of-coronavirus-deaths-to-other-causes,-explaining-low-rate

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

VICTORIA — A virtual signing ceremony on Thursday marks the start of a new relationship between the hereditary chiefs...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fire crews currently battling wildfire at Highway 97, just south of Hasler Flats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting of a wildfire at Pine River that is...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Maximum of 50 people per gathering to be maintained as Province reopens next week

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the Province begins to reopen next week, the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The city of Moscow said on Wednesday it had ascribed the deaths of more than 60% of coronavirus patients in April to other causes as it defended what it said was the superior way it and Russia counted the number of people killed by the novel virus.

At 242,271, Russia has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States, something it attributes to a massive testing program which it says has seen almost 6 million tests conducted.

But with 2,212 coronavirus deaths, Russia also has one of the world’s lowest mortality rates. Moscow, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, accounts for 1,232 of those deaths.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The disparity between the high number of cases and the relatively low number of deaths has prompted Kremlin critics and various Western and Russian media outlets to question the veracity of Russia’s official death statistics.

Story continues below advertisement

Data published at the weekend showing that the total number of deaths registered in Moscow rose sharply in April compared with the same month last year and was also significantly higher than the number officially confirmed as having been caused by the new virus raised further suspicions.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTrump, Republicans launch attack to reframe Russia investigation as ‘deep state’ plot

More Articles Like This

Trump, Republicans launch attack to reframe Russia investigation as ‘deep state’ plot

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans are launching a broad election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation, including declassifying intelligence information to...
Read more

Trump to name former pharmaceutical exec to lead U.S. coronavirus vaccine push

Health Global News - 0
By ZEKE MILLER The Associated Press Posted May 13, 2020 9:48 pm Updated May 13, 2020 9:50 pm 1:20Coronavirus outbreak: White House says Trump will push drug companies...
Read more

Canada, U.S. working on extending border closure agreement until June 21: official

Health Global News - 0
Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canada reports 1,121 new cases as deaths top 5,300

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported ‭1,121 newly-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 133 more deaths. Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from announcements made by provincial and federal...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv