Most Canadians back postponing elections until after COVID-19 pandemic: Ipsos poll

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

A large majority of Canadians agree that elections in Canada should be postponed until the novel coronavirus is brought under control, according to an Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted exclusively for Global News, found that 72 per cent said they supported postponing elections for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Men were more likely to oppose delaying elections. Sixty per cent of men surveyed said they were strongly against delaying elections in comparison to 33 per cent of women respondents.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Support for delaying elections was lowest in Saskatchewan and Manitoba at 59 per cent.

The Ipsos poll noted that “perhaps not coincidentally,” the two provinces with the highest support for moving forward with their elections also have the lowest recorded levels of satisfaction with their provincial premiers.

Saskatchewan is also the next province expected to go forward with its election. The province is due to head to the polls no later than the end of October 2020.

An email statement from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe offered to Global News explained that the election will be held on Oct.

