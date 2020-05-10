Health

Mother’s Day traditions upended by coronavirus physical distancing rules

Avatar
By Global News
mother’s-day-traditions-upended-by-coronavirus-physical-distancing-rules

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

China ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat

China and the United States both supported a draft United Nations Security Council resolution confronting the coronavirus pandemic on...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A lot of moms across Canada will be missing their hugs and kisses this Mother’s Day because of physical distancing rules and guidelines.

The COVID-19 pandemic will make this year’s celebration of mothers unlike any other for most people, but especially those in long-term care facilities, barred from any physical contact with family members.

Many moms will be receiving the traditional messages of love and gratitude by remote means, or from the other side of glass barriers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:33Celebrating Mother’s Day under quarantine

Celebrating Mother’s Day under quarantine

Federal officials issued dire warnings yesterday about the dangers to long-term care residents if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted too quickly.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam noted that long-term care residents account for more than 80 per cent of deaths caused by the virus across the country, despite making up only one in five cases. And she said stricter measures “may have to be reinstated” if controls ease up too soon.

Story continues below advertisement

1:22Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau declines to say when federal supports for Canadians will end

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau declines to say when federal supports for Canadians will end

During his daily briefing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “very worried” about residents of Montreal,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleChina ‘shocked’ by U.S. reversal on U.N. coronavirus resolution: Chinese diplomat
Next articleCoronavirus: China, South Korea see spike in new cases of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: China, South Korea see spike in new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Both China and South Korea reported new spikes in coronavirus cases on Sunday, setting off fresh concerns in countries where local outbreaks had been...
Read more

More ticks and more Lyme disease in Canada’s future, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Tick season has begun across much of Canada, bringing with it the threat of Lyme disease. Just a few decades ago, Lyme disease was pretty...
Read more

South Korea sees spike of 34 new coronavirus cases after outbreak involving nightclubs

Health Global News - 0
South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew...
Read more

Ontario sees lowest daily COVID-19 case increase in weeks as Canada inches towards 68K cases

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,266 novel coronavirus cases and 124 deaths on Saturday, with all but four of those fatalities from Quebec and Ontario alone. The country...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv