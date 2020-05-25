Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Petition on Caribou Recovery Consultation

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to host AGM this Tuesday at Curling Rink

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting their Annual General Meeting this Tuesday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Soccer Club to cancel 2020 Outdoor Season due to ongoing COVID-19 situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort St. John Soccer...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

2020 Fort St John World Fair to go virtual this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District 60 Settlement Workers in Schools Program will be hosting a Virtual...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

I know caribou isn’t a topic that’s been top of mind for a while with COVID-19, but it is still very much a huge issue with proposed closures and very little consultation.

When it comes to any caribou recovery plans in our region, I have always said that I will fight to have our local voices heard. That is why I am pleased to be able to sponsor an online petition initiated by Leah McQueen, Regional Officer for the South Peace for the Four Wheel Drive Association of BC, regarding caribou closures in our region. Here is the text of the petition:

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

 

“Petition to the Government of Canada

Whereas:

  • Community leaders throughout Northeastern British Columbia have expressed grave concern over the lack of consultation with regards to proposed caribou recovery plans;

  • Over 55,000 individuals have signed a petition calling on the provincial government to further consult users, stakeholders, businesses, and local government, immediately begin economic and socio-economic impact studies on the Northeast region, and provide baseline data on populations and relevant science-based studies to support closures and recovery plans;

  • Premier John Horgan has publicly admitted that local leadership will not be formally included in the partnership agreement despite the recommendation made by his now former community liaison on caribou recovery;

  • Premier John Horgan’s community liaison on caribou recovery has since resigned; and

  • The Government of Canada is one of the signatories on the caribou Partnership Agreement.

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to work with the province of British Columbia to ensure that local voices are being considered, including consulting further with community leadership and local caribou experts on the ground.”

 

It is an honour to have worked alongside Leah in bringing this important issue forward. As we all know, the caribou partnership agreement was signed without any real consultation with local leadership, despite repeated requests to be a part of the process.

These voices are important and they deserve to be heard.

Those who would like to sign the petition have until September 4, 2020 to do so. It can be found here:

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-2470

 

Previous articleFSJ Soccer Club to cancel 2020 Outdoor Season due to ongoing COVID-19 situation
Next articleOvercrowded parks may cause coronavirus flare-ups but real risk lies indoors: experts

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – BC’s restart plan raises many questions

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Despite the provincial government releasing its restart plan earlier this month, it’s clear that many questions remain unanswered, many of the guidelines lack the...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Getting the Taylor Bridge Project ‘Shovel-ready’

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
Those of us that travel across Taylor Bridge know how important it is to our local and regional economy. Since 1960, it has been...
Read more

Op-Ed – Our B.C. testing strategy for COVID-19: adapting to our pandemic

Health Dr. Bonnie Henry - 0
By Dr. Bonnie HenryProvincial Health OfficerMay 12, 2020 VICTORIA - Testing for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases is a...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – BC’s Opening has many questions

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
As we approach Victoria Day, British Columbians can look forward to the long weekend with cautious optimism. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv