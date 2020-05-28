HealthNews

MP Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament is a free pass for the Liberals

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
MP Bob Zimmer; Official portrait.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer says the suspension of Parliament until September is a “free pass with zero accountability.”

This week the Liberals and NDP joined together to pass a bill that would suspend Parliament until September 21, 2020.

The Conservative Party and Bloc Québécois voted against the plan.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer, says “It is clear that the Liberals want a free pass with zero accountability. We as a democratic country should have a functional Parliament. Instead the Liberals, with the help of the NDP, not only suspended regular House of Commons sittings until the fall, but also shut down debate on this issue.”

A special COVID-19 committee will continue to meet well into June but does not enjoy the full powers of Parliament, under which opposition parties can occasionally set the agenda in the House, or provide written questions to the government.

Zimmer says the Conservatives have been calling for a full and safe return of Parliament. “With the passing of this motion, the Liberal government is refusing to allow us the opportunity to have Opposition Days, requests for Emergency Debates, debate Private Members Bills, order the publication of government documents, or debate and vote on committee reports.”

The Prime Minister says the Special Committee on COVID-19 will meet four days a week until June 18. Trudeau says this will provide M.P.s the opportunity to ask questions.

Zimmer and the Conservative Party want Parliament to return to deal with COVID-19 and other issues affecting the country. “For weeks we, as Conservative Members of the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs, have been trying to ask questions on behalf of the Wet’suwet’ en people regarding the Liberals’ decision to sign an MOU during a pandemic. We have been shut down every time because it isn’t ‘COVID-related’, even though it is. This is shameful and just one example of how Parliament isn’t working as it’s supposed to.”

