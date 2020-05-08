N.B. expected to release phase two of coronavirus recovery plan

Health

Phase two of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan is expected to be revealed at the province’s public health update on Friday.

At Wednesday’s public health briefing Premier Blaine Higgs told businesses to prepare to reopen, with an update coming by the end of the week.

“I’ve been encouraging businesses for weeks to prepare for the new normal and reopening. We are just days away from announcing that, in fact, it will be this week,” Higgs said.

“I am asking you again to plan and prepare, determine how you can operate within the public health guidelines, (like) physical distancing, cleanliness and handwashing.”

It has been two weeks since the first phase of the plan was released. That phase allowed for two-family bubbles and the use of outdoor spaces.

According to a chart provided by the province on April 24, the second phase could allow retail stores,

