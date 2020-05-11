Health

N.L. and P.E.I. remain clear of new COVID-19 cases

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 11, 2020 2:00 pm

1:45Coronavirus outbreak: PEI releases plan for phased approach to reopening economy

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: PEI releases plan for phased approach to reopening economy

Prince Edward Island is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 following the weekend, keeping the province’s number of confirmed cases at 27.

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says all of the confirmed cases are now considered recovered.

Morrison says 255 negative tests were registered over the weekend.

She says there is no evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 on the Island.

Newfoundland and Labrador is also reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

There are 261 confirmed cases of the illness in the province and 244 people have recovered.

The province is relaxing some restrictions today with some businesses and outdoor spaces allowed to open.

