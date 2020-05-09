Health

N.L. archive collecting stories, art from ongoing coronavirus outbreak and past pandemics

By Global News
Global News

During a 1950s polio epidemic, some quarantined Newfoundland schoolchildren watched their lessons on television. Maureen Peters’ aunt told her their family could not afford to own a TV set, and sometimes they had to watch through a neighbour’s window.

Now, with the world in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peters is seeking out similar stories and items for a collection at the provincial gallery and archive where she is the acting curator of history.

READ MORE: N.B. youth shares story of 106-year-old great grandmother who has lived through two pandemics

In a phone interview from St. John’s, Peters said The Rooms is eager to document how people are coping with the current pandemic to build a record for the future.

“You look into the history and go, ‘We’ve had four other pandemics at least hit Newfoundland since the 1850s, and stuff wasn’t collected,”‘ she said.

“So what can we collect now to … support the story going forward?”

Peters said parallels are emerging between the current lockdown and the polio quarantine – for example,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

