N.L. hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases in 17 days, officials say

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 24, 2020 3:39 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador held a 17-day streak with no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend.

The total number of cases remained at 260 as of Sunday, with the most recent case reported on May 7.

Three people have died from the virus in the province and 254 people have recovered.

The remaining three people with active COVID-19 cases are in the hospital and one is in intensive care.

The province is in the first stage of its gradual reopening plan, giving public health officials time to monitor the situation through two incubation periods with the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

