N.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2020 5:09 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:22New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

WATCH: New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

Prince Edward Island has seen no new confirmed cases in over two weeks, while Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the 11th consecutive day.

Health officials in P.E.I. said all 27 people infected with the virus within the province have now recovered.

In N.L., that leaves the total number of confirmed cases in the province at 260.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus, with one in intensive care.

Health officials say 249 people have recovered, while a total of three people have died as a result of the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

