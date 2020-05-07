national-coronavirus-testing-strategy-wouldn’t-work-for-canada,-trudeau-says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a federal coronavirus testing strategy won’t work in Canada.

He was questioned on Thursday during a daily briefing with reporters about why the government isn’t working to create such a strategy to guide testing protocols across the country, given urging from the World Health Organization that testing and identifying cases will be key to mitigating the pandemic.

“Provinces face very different situations from one end of the country to another,” Trudeau said, speaking in French.

“Therefore, a federal program that would be applied everywhere would not be the right solution.”

Trudeau said that the goal will continue to be to have the federal government bring provinces together and support them, but that decisions on testing will be left with the jurisdictions directly responsible.

"We are there to support provinces, to support them with resources, material, to help them develop better plans,

