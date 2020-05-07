Health

National coronavirus testing strategy wouldn’t work for Canada, Trudeau says

Avatar
By Global News
national-coronavirus-testing-strategy-wouldn’t-work-for-canada,-trudeau-says

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Collaboration on methane research establishes two-year research plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Methane Emissions Research Collaborative has established a two-year plan...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada Day in Fort St. John will be different in 2020.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a federal coronavirus testing strategy won’t work in Canada.

He was questioned on Thursday during a daily briefing with reporters about why the government isn’t working to create such a strategy to guide testing protocols across the country, given urging from the World Health Organization that testing and identifying cases will be key to mitigating the pandemic.

“Provinces face very different situations from one end of the country to another,” Trudeau said, speaking in French.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Therefore, a federal program that would be applied everywhere would not be the right solution.”

Trudeau said that the goal will continue to be to have the federal government bring provinces together and support them, but that decisions on testing will be left with the jurisdictions directly responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

3:12COVID-19 in Alberta: Meat plant outbreak investigations + testing to find early cases

COVID-19 in Alberta: Meat plant outbreak investigations + testing to find early cases

“We are there to support provinces, to support them with resources, material, to help them develop better plans,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous article2020 Canada celebrations will be different in Fort St. John this year
Next articleCoronavirus: Manulife CEO warns of ‘devastation’ if economies are reopened too early

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus cases in Canada near 65K as total deaths surpass 4,400

Health Global News - 0
The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached 65,000 on Thursday, with more than 170 new deaths and more than 1,400 new...
Read more

Wage boosts for essential workers should last beyond COVID-19 pandemic: union leaders

Health Global News - 0
Union leaders across the country applauded the federal government on Thursday for contributing up to $3 billion to help boost wages for essential workers...
Read more

Coronavirus: Manulife CEO warns of ‘devastation’ if economies are reopened too early

Health Global News - 0
Manulife Financial Corp’s chief executive on Thursday cautioned against reopening economies shut by the COVID-19 pandemic despite challenges that contributed to a 40 per...
Read more

COVID-19 total cases now up to 2,288 in BC as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region still remains at 54 and 33 new...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv