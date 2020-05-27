National Tourism Week festivities taking place this week in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Even with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, Tourism Dawson Creek is encouraging residents to celebrate National Tourism Week.

During National Tourism Week, from May 24 to the 30, Tourism Dawson Creek says there are a number of physical-distancing events taking place that residents can partake in to celebrate the week while supporting the local economy.

Some events taking place, in honour of National Tourism Week, include a Roam from Home / Scavenger Hunt, Porch Stories, and a Pizza Party Drive-Thru.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Pizza Party Drive-Thru will be taking place on Saturday, May 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Dawson Creek Boston Pizza Parking lot. The first and 30th vehicle to go through the “Drive-thru” will win a door prize.

For more information on National Tourism Week festivities, you can visit the Tourism Dawson Creek Facebook page.