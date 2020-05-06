NewsRegional

NAV Canada to suspend overnight air navigation services in FSJ and Fort Nelson

By Scott Brooks
The Control Tower at the North Peace Regional Airport.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NAV Canada has announced the temporary suspension of overnight air navigation services as they continue to deal with the lack of air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NAV Canada, overnight services will be suspended at 18 air traffic service facilities, including air traffic control towers and flight service stations, and locations which receive remote airport advisory services.

Out of those 18 facilities to see the suspension of overnight services include Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

Transport Canada has approved these temporary changes to levels of service, and will be in effect for a period of 120 days.

NAV Canada is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for Canadian domestic and international airspace.

More information on service suspensions can be found on NAV Canada’s website.

