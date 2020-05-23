nba-hall-of-famer-patrick-ewing-reveals-he-has-tested-positive-for-covid-19

Georgetown University basketball coach and NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the All-Star for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks in the NBA said in a statement issued by the university.

“I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The school said the 57-year-old Ewing is the only member of its men’s program who has contracted the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As a player, the 7-foot Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA men’s basketball championship and reach two other title games.

Story continues below advertisement

During Ewing’s four years playing for John Thompson Jr., Georgetown went 121-23, a winning percentage of .840.

0:52NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19

Advertisement

He was taken with the No.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS