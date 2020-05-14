Health

NCC closing parkways along Ottawa River to vehicles over upcoming weekends

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

The National Capital Commission is opening up more streets to give space to pedestrians and cyclists ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend in Ottawa.

The NCC, which manages some roads in the capital, said Thursday it will close off parts of both the Sir John A. Macdonald (SJAM) and Sir George-Étienne Cartier (SGEC) parkways to motor vehicles on weekends starting this coming Saturday.

The westbound SJAM will be closed to vehicles between Dominion Avenue and Booth Street while the SGEC will shut down between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard, both from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closures will run as a pilot project until May 31.

SGEC closures

The NCC will be closing a portion of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway to vehicles on weekends starting Saturday, May 16.

Map via NCC

The latest parkway closures follow a similar pilot on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway (QED), which has been closed since April 18.

