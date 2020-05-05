NDI launches program to support local businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development has launched a program to fund local organizations so they can support local businesses.

The Regional Business Liaison program will provide up to $75,000 to fund a regional business liaison position. NDI will fund up to three positions per region in the North. Regions include Northeast, Northwest, Prince George and Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet.

This program encourages Community Futures Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce, local governments, community economic development entities or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services for the region.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing overwhelming stress to many of our local business owners who are often unsure of where or who to turn to. The Regional Business Liaison program seeks to offset that stress and offer one-on-one business support to those who need it most in Northern B.C.,” said Joel McKay, CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Northern Development will approve funding applications within one week of receiving a completed application form and the required attachments. Applications must be submitted by midnight on May 29, 2020 to be considered for funding.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit northerndevelopment.bc.ca/regional-business-liaison.