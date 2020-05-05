News

NDI launches program to support local businesses

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

North Peace SPCA caring for nine injured puppies and mom

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA in Fort St. John is caring for an injured...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

NDI launches program to support local businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has launched a program to fund local organizations so they can...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Emperor’s Challenge cancelled this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Organizing Committee for the Emperor's Challenge have decided to cancel this year's event...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Development has launched a program to fund local organizations so they can support local businesses.

The Regional Business Liaison program will provide up to $75,000 to fund a regional business liaison position. NDI will fund up to three positions per region in the North. Regions include Northeast, Northwest, Prince George and Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet.

This program encourages Community Futures Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce, local governments, community economic development entities or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services for the region.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing overwhelming stress to many of our local business owners who are often unsure of where or who to turn to. The Regional Business Liaison program seeks to offset that stress and offer one-on-one business support to those who need it most in Northern B.C.,” said Joel McKay, CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Northern Development will approve funding applications within one week of receiving a completed application form and the required attachments. Applications must be submitted by midnight on May 29, 2020 to be considered for funding.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit northerndevelopment.bc.ca/regional-business-liaison.

Previous articleOntario Amazon whistleblower says company didn’t disclose coronavirus case to all
Next articleNorth Peace SPCA caring for nine injured puppies and mom

More Articles Like This

North Peace SPCA caring for nine injured puppies and mom

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA in Fort St. John is caring for an injured mom and nine puppies brought...
Read more

Emperor’s Challenge cancelled this year due to COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Organizing Committee for the Emperor's Challenge have decided to cancel this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
Read more

TNOC reaches out to local First Nation communities during time of need

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Top Notch Oilfield Contracting recently made donations to local First Nation Elders to help them out during the COVID-19...
Read more

Feds vow to fix gap in commercial rent-relief program

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
Canada’s federal government says it’s working to fix a gap in its COVID-19 commercial rent-relief program that bars landlords from applying if...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv