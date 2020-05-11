Health

Nearly 1,900 warnings issued over lack of social distancing at Vancouver parks, beaches

By Global News
Global News

Park rangers in Vancouver issued nearly 1,900 warnings about physical distancing last weekend, following the release a few days earlier of the province’s plan to reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups of up to 20 people were spotted lounging in False Creek’s David Lam Park and Kitsilano Beach on Saturday, despite there being no change to health officials’ directives to keep two metres apart when out in public to slow the spread of the virus.

As a result, the park board said Monday it will delay plans to reopen parking lots at beaches and parks.

2:34‘Few faces in big spaces’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s restart plan and slowly moving into phase two

‘Few faces in big spaces’: Dr. Bonnie Henry on B.C.’s restart plan and slowly moving into phase two

Park board lots were closed on March 23 in a bid to reduce large gatherings of people.

“While we echo Dr.

