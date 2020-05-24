Health

Nearly 70 new coronavirus deaths in Canada as Ontario sees highest case jump since May 8

By Global News
Global News

Ontario saw its largest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases since May 8 on a sunny weekend that saw thousands of people flood one downtown Toronto park.

Sunday also saw Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a surprise weekend press conference announcing that anyone in the province who wants a COVID-19 test can now get one, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

Overall, Canada reported more than a thousand new cases and 69 new deaths, bringing national figures to 84,686 cases — including more than 43,000 recoveries — and 6,424 deaths.

More than 1.5 million tests have been conducted so far throughout the country, with the majority of them in Ontario and Quebec. The two provinces continue to report new cases in the hundreds, even as some sectors reopen.

Quebec reported 573 new cases and 44 new deaths. With more than 47,000 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths, the second-most populous province in Canada continues to account for more than half of the country’s total number of cases and more than 60 per cent of the national death toll.

