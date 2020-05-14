News

NEAT Community Garden Opening and yard waste collection this Saturday

By Scott Brooks
Photo Courtesy: NEAT.ca

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Saturday, May 16, the Northern Environmental Action Team, NEAT, will be hosting a Community Garden Opening and yard waste collection.

Event organizers say this event is an opportunity to celebrate the start of the planting season with the community gardens.

Even as we social distance, this will be a great time to get outside and see what is going on in the gardening world.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During the Community Garden Opening, you can purchase your NEAT pre-started vegetable plants.

Also taking place will be yard waste collection at the north side of the Fort St. John Medical Clinic parking lot, between the Clinic and the Gardens.

The Community Garden Opening is taking place Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 9504 100 Avenue in Fort St John.

More information can be found by visiting neat.ca.

