NEAT to host Community Garden Opening May 16

By Scott Brooks
Zimmer to discuss COVID-19 funding, gun legislation at next Chamber Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Hudson’s Hope sees six new fires, flooding

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP has responded to six different fires within the past week,...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team, NEAT, is scheduled to host a Community Garden Opening.

Taking place Saturday, May 16, organizers say this event is an opportunity to celebrate the start of the planting season with the community gardens.

Even as we social distance, this will be a great time to get outside and see what is going on in the gardening world.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During the Community Garden Opening, you can pick up your pre-ordered manure and purchase your NEAT pre-started vegetable plants.

Also on site, during the Opening, will be a second yard waste collection with the City of Fort St John.

The Community Garden Opening is taking place Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 9504 100 Avenue in Fort St John.

More information can be found by visiting neat.ca.

