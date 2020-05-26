NEAT to hoswt virtual town hall this Thursday on Food Security

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team, NEAT, is hosting a virtual town hall this Thursday afternoon, May 28.

The virtual town hall will be an opportunity to get information and ask questions from community leaders and local “boots on the ground” experts on the topic of food security, food production and innovative food security programs available in the Peace Region.

Some of the panellists for the virtual town hall will be Bess Legault Northern Co-Hort Coordinator and Owner/Operator of Hip Peace Produce, and Population Health Dietitian, Laurel Burton.

The virtual town hall is taking place this Thursday, May 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To register for this event, and for more information, you can visit neat.ca.