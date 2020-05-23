new-brunswick-barbershops-busy-as-province-enters-new-phase-of-covid-19-recovery

Some New Brunswickers may be a little less shaggy on Saturday.

Barbershops and hair salons are allowed to open in New Brunswick during the “yellow” phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan, announced on Friday by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Blaine Harris, the owner and operator of Lancaster Barber Shop on the west side of Saint John, opened Saturday morning to find customers already lined up outside his door.

Harris, the registrar of the New Brunswick Registered Barbers’ Association, has been a barber for 35 years. He said his business was closed for 10 weeks due to the pandemic.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Harris said. “I have some dogs, so I was out with my dogs every day. It became boring after a while because there was really nothing you could really do.”

Harris said he was confident hair care centres would be allowed to open soon when New Brunswick entered the “orange” phase two weeks ago, so he began preparing his shop.

All customers are required to answer COVID-19-related questions before they can enter Harris’ shop.

