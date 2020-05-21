Health

New Brunswick farmers warn of consequences of ban on foreign workers

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2020 11:13 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:02Industries concerned over New Brunswick’s decisions to keep temporary foreign workers away

The province is telling temporary foreign workers who aren’t already in New Brunswick to stay away, but industries who rely on these workers are concerned. Callum Smith reports.

A coalition of agriculture groups says New Brunswick’s ban on temporary foreign workers is putting an already strained food system on the verge of collapse.

The National Farmers Union in New Brunswick along with the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick and a group called Really Local Harvest say the province already relies heavily on food from outside New Brunswick.

READ MORE: N.B. students as young as 13 fill lobster processing jobs left by barred temporary foreign workers

They say the ban on the temporary foreign workers may be the difference between make or break for many farms in the province.

