new-brunswick-man-first-to-donate-convalescent-plasma-in-atlantic-canada

A New Brunswick man said his effort to assist those suffering from COVID-19 was very easy. All that he had to do was donate his plasma.

On Thursday, Atlantic Canada collected its first donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, particles of blood from a person who has recovered from the virus.

Percy Wilbur of Saint John, N.B., was the first donor.

“It was a piece of cake, no more than giving blood,” Wilbur said. “If it could help someone, why would you not.”

Wilbur was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from a Caribbean cruise. His wife and two young children also tested positive.

His family was treated by Horizon Health and N.B. Public Health.

“They checked every member of my family daily,” Wilbur said. “It was just a really good experience, knowing we were in such caring hands.”

