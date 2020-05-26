Health

New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-reports-1-new-case-of-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides new funding to help sexual assault survivors

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has introduced new funding to help sexual assault survivors. According to the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Street Cleaning underway across Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Annual Spring Street Cleaning is underway across the City of Fort St. John. According to...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Alberta government stands by energy minister’s pipeline and COVID comments

EDMONTON — Alberta's government house leader is not backing away from his fellow minister's comment that the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick confirms one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 122.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual above the age of 90 in the Campbellton region, according to the province.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, 22,920 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. The number of active cases is two and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new cases on first day of new COVID-19 recovery phase

“Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 3 (Yellow) of the COVID-19 recovery,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C. swamped with funding applications to restore oil and gas wells: minister
Next articleChildcare, second wave of pandemic key concerns among moms returning to work after maternity leave

More Articles Like This

Canada to co-host virtual UN conference on coronavirus amid bid for Security Council seat

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 26, 2020 2:12 pm 2:29Trudeau puts UN Security Council bid into overdrive Canada’s campaign for a United Nations Security Council seat...
Read more

Childcare, second wave of pandemic key concerns among moms returning to work after maternity leave

Health Global News - 0
Whether returning to a workplace transformed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, working from home for the first time or being unable to resume work...
Read more

Quebec ombudsperson to investigate coronavirus crisis response in seniors residences

Health Global News - 0
Quebec’s ombudsperson is launching an “impartial and independent” investigation into the handling of the novel coronavirus health crisis in embattled nursing homes by the...
Read more

Security checkpoint being removed at the Blueberry River First Nation

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The security checkpoint into the Blueberry River First Nation will be removed on June 1.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv