new-brunswick-reports-no-new-cases-of-covid-19-on-saturday

On Saturday, New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19.

That means the total number of cases in the province remains at 120.

Health officials say that 118 people have recovered from the disease and only two people continue to have an active version of the disease.

No patients are in hospital and no one has died from the disease in New Brunswick.

On Friday, the day captured by results released on Saturday, the province conducted 397 COVID-19 tests. Since the outbreak began New Brunswick has conducted 17,426 tests.

Ont. man arrested, fined after landing in N.B. to stay with parents

The confirmation of no new cases continues a streak of good news for New Brunswickers after the province announced on Friday that it would immediately be moving into its “orange” phase, the next step in their COVID-19 recovery plan.

