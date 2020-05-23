new-brunswick-reports-no-new-cases-on-first-day-of-new-covid-19-recovery-phase

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, the first full day of the ‘yellow’ phase in its COVID-19 recovery plan.

The total number of cases remains at 121 with only one case active at this time.

There have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As part of the province’s ‘yellow’ phase, New Brunswick’s gyms and hair salons have been permitted to open.

Social bubbles will also be extended to include family and friends, but the government is still asking people to keep their bubbles as small as possible and keep indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

