New Brunswick reports no new cases on first day of new COVID-19 recovery phase

By Global News
COVID-19 Townhall for Northern Health this Thursday

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health and the Provincial Government will host another virtual townhall on COVID-19.
Central Mountain Air to start flying to Fort St. John in July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air has delayed restarting flights out of Fort St. John...
Local business owners find Province’s Restart Plan confusing due to lack of guidance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A number of local business owners are citing confusion after the Province's announcement to...
Global News

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, the first full day of the ‘yellow’ phase in its COVID-19 recovery plan.

The total number of cases remains at 121 with only one case active at this time.

There have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As part of the province’s ‘yellow’ phase, New Brunswick’s gyms and hair salons have been permitted to open.

Social bubbles will also be extended to include family and friends, but the government is still asking people to keep their bubbles as small as possible and keep indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

On May 29,

