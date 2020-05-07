Health

New Brunswick returns to no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-returns-to-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-on-thursday

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead. Bloc...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Prime Minister announces funding to give essential works a wage boost

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced they will provide funding to give essential workers a...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Business Resilience team asking residents to shop local

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek has formed a Business Resilience Team that is asking residents to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus.

The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government after back-to-back days of finding a single new case.

The province’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 120, with 118 people having recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

None of the active cases are in hospital and no deaths have been recorded in New Brunswick.

1:52Pandemic hard on children with autism

Pandemic hard on children with autism

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The symptoms include:

  • fever above 38 C
  • new cough or worsening chronic cough
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • new onset of fatigue
  • new onset of muscle pain
  • diarrhea
  • loss of sense of taste or smell
  • in children,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleEmergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers
Next articleHow many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

More Articles Like This

How many coronavirus cases are really out there? Why deaths may offer a clue

Health Global News - 0
We know that just over 60,000 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It would be useful to know how many of us actually...
Read more

Emergency leave, instead of layoffs, for COVID-19-impacted City of London workers

Health Global News - 0
CUPE Local 101, which represents front-line “inside” municipal workers, and the City of London, Ont., have reached an agreement to move forward with designated...
Read more

Passenger shocked by packed Air Canada flight: ‘I was a little disappointed’

Health Global News - 0
An Edmonton woman who works in medical sales and flies frequently for work is speaking out after she says nearly every seat on her...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau rejects ‘oil is dead’ claim from Greens, Bloc Quebecois

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he rejects the claim made by Green and Bloc Quebecois leaders that “oil is dead” and should get no...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv