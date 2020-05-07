new-brunswick-returns-to-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-on-thursday

New Brunswick announced on Thursday that it has found no new cases of the coronavirus.

The announcement is good news from New Brunswick’s provincial government after back-to-back days of finding a single new case.

The province’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 120, with 118 people having recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

None of the active cases are in hospital and no deaths have been recorded in New Brunswick.

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

The symptoms include:

fever above 38 C

new cough or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

new onset of fatigue

new onset of muscle pain

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste or smell

