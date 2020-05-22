new-brunswick-reverses-ban-on-temporary-foreign-workers

New Brunswick has reversed its ban on temporary foreign workers almost a month after it was first announced.

Premier Blaine Higgs said that the decision was made by the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 after consultations with public health professionals left them satisfied that the risk posed by workers is low.

“Now that we have consulted with experts including public health authorities we’ve determined that the risk to New Brunswickers is low as long as safety measures remain in place,” Higgs said.

Seasonal workers, who play a critical role in the province’s agriculture and seafood sectors, will be allowed to enter the province starting on May 29.

Temporary foreign workers will have to self-isolate for 14 days once they arrive.

The decision comes after weeks of pressure from agriculture and seafood producers who said the efforts to replace foreign workers with local labour were not working.

