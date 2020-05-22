Health

New Brunswick reverses ban on temporary foreign workers

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-reverses-ban-on-temporary-foreign-workers

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Donation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Donations to the Salvation Army have helped three families hold family birthday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City property tax notices are in the mail

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Property Tax Notices for the City of Fort St. John are in...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Airports say they are mostly shut out from new loan program

Most Canadian airports can’t access the federal government’s new large business loan program, and the ones that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick has reversed its ban on temporary foreign workers almost a month after it was first announced.

Premier Blaine Higgs said that the decision was made by the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 after consultations with public health professionals left them satisfied that the risk posed by workers is low.

“Now that we have consulted with experts including public health authorities we’ve determined that the risk to New Brunswickers is low as long as safety measures remain in place,” Higgs said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Seasonal workers, who play a critical role in the province’s agriculture and seafood sectors, will be allowed to enter the province starting on May 29.

Temporary foreign workers will have to self-isolate for 14 days once they arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03Town bordering Maine prepares for another month of U.S. travel ban

Town bordering Maine prepares for another month of U.S. travel ban

The decision comes after weeks of pressure from agriculture and seafood producers who said the efforts to replace foreign workers with local labour were not working.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleDonation helps community members still have family-sized birthday parties
Next articleNova Scotia modifies coronavirus testing criteria as province remains at 29 active cases

More Articles Like This

Trudeau says question of hazard pay for military in care homes remains undecided

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the question of whether military members serving in long-term care homes hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains under consideration. But...
Read more

Nova Scotia modifies coronavirus testing criteria as province remains at 29 active cases

Health Global News - 0
Starting Friday, Nova Scotia has expanded the symptoms it is asking residents to monitor for as signs of COVID-19. The decision was made to bring...
Read more

Coronavirus: Over 4K recovering patients discharged, sent to New York nursing homes

Health Global News - 0
NEW YORK — More than 4,300 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that...
Read more

Grounding the Snowbirds fleet after deadly crash would be ‘tragic’: commander

Health Global News - 0
Lt.-Col. Mike French and Capt. Jennifer Casey were soaring through the air, trying to bring hope to an anxious and fearful country with each...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv