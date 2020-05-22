Health

New Brunswick teacher helps write children’s book about dealing with COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-teacher-helps-write-children’s-book-about-dealing-with-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

City reminding residents on the proper use of off-road motorized vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is reminding residents about the usage of off-road...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chetwynd RCMP investigating case of mischief to property

CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP are seeking information from the public regarding a case of mischief to property near...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing and handwashing still important as province continues to reopen

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A New Brunswick teacher has written a book that he hopes will help kids around the globe open up to their parents about the stresses of living with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book titled “Hope where are you?” was written by Armand Doucet, a teacher in Riverview, N.B., and was co-authored by Elisa Guerra, a fellow teacher living in Mexico.


READ MORE:
N.B. teachers produce lip-sync music videos to cheer up students amid COVID-19 school closures

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“You see it in kids — they are struggling with what is happening and are trying to navigate this,” said Doucet, who released the book online this week.

Story continues below advertisement

“You wonder as a parent if anything is going to impact them longterm.”

The illustrated book tells the stories of children across the globe following the closure of schools due to the pandemic.

The goal, Doucet said, is to help start what can be a difficult conversation for parents.

He said that he was inspired to write the book by his friend in Italy whose family members died from COVID-19.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleChina omits GDP goal for first time ever to help save coronavirus-ravaged economy

More Articles Like This

China omits GDP goal for first time ever to help save coronavirus-ravaged economy

Health Global News - 0
China omitted a 2020 economic growth target for the first time and pledged government support for the economy in Premier Li Keqiang’s work report...
Read more

Trudeau says Ottawa ready to help ramp up COVID-19 testing in Ontario, Quebec

Health Global News - 0
The federal government is ready to help provinces massively scale up their COVID-19 testing capacity to fend off a potential second wave of the...
Read more

Could the public be to blame for the lack of coronavirus testing in Ontario?

Health Global News - 0
The Ontario government has been under fire for not reaching its daily benchmark for coronavirus testing often enough, but health officials have now hinted...
Read more

With low coronavirus figures, Australia wants exemption to British quarantine rule

Health Global News - 0
Australia, after bringing its coronavirus outbreak largely under control, said on Friday it is seeking an exemption from a requirement that travellers arriving in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv