new-brunswick-teacher-helps-write-children’s-book-about-dealing-with-covid-19

A New Brunswick teacher has written a book that he hopes will help kids around the globe open up to their parents about the stresses of living with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book titled “Hope where are you?” was written by Armand Doucet, a teacher in Riverview, N.B., and was co-authored by Elisa Guerra, a fellow teacher living in Mexico.



“You see it in kids — they are struggling with what is happening and are trying to navigate this,” said Doucet, who released the book online this week.

“You wonder as a parent if anything is going to impact them longterm.”

The illustrated book tells the stories of children across the globe following the closure of schools due to the pandemic.

The goal, Doucet said, is to help start what can be a difficult conversation for parents.

He said that he was inspired to write the book by his friend in Italy whose family members died from COVID-19.

