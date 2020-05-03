new-brunswick-to-enter-3rd-week-without-any-new-cases-of-covid-19

New Brunswick will enter its third week without any active cases of COVID-19 after the province announced its fifteenth straight day of no new cases on Sunday.

The province’s public health announced on Saturday that all 118 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered.

READ MORE: All 118 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick have now recovered

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, welcomed the news in a press release on Sunday.

Russell said with the arrival of warmer temperatures, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on physical distancing and household bubbling.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell.

“But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.”



Tweet This



Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

1:59People with visual impairments struggle to access essentials amid COVID-19 restrictions

People with visual impairments struggle to access essentials amid COVID-19 restrictions

The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS