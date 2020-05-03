Health

New Brunswick to enter 3rd week without any new cases of COVID-19

By Global News
New Brunswick will enter its third week without any active cases of COVID-19 after the province announced its fifteenth straight day of no new cases on Sunday.

The province’s public health announced on Saturday that all 118 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, welcomed the news in a press release on Sunday.

Russell said with the arrival of warmer temperatures, it remains important to follow Public Health’s recommendations on physical distancing and household bubbling.

“I recognize families want to get outside and spend more time together,” said Russell.

“But it is crucial that everyone adheres to the rule about two households bubbling only with each other. Also, when outside, it is important to continue to practise physical distancing.”


The province continues to encourage anyone with two or more symptoms to contact 811 for further direction.

