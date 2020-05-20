Health

New COVID-19 cases back to double digits in B.C., and three new deaths

By Global News
Global News

British Columbia has reported three new deaths and 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon, health officials said the province has now recorded 2,467 total cases of COVID-19, more than 81 per cent of whom have recovered.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded just two new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day total since March 6.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:49B.C. COVID numbers look good, but concerns remain over long-term care homes

B.C. COVID numbers look good, but concerns remain over long-term care homes

Two of the three deaths reported Wednesday were residents of long-term care homes.

B.C. has now recorded 149 deaths from COVID-19.

Of the remaining 317 active cases, 43 were in hospital Wendesday, 10 of them in intensive care.

Health officials also confirmed one new outbreak at a residential care home, The Cedars in Mission, an assisted-living facility.

However, it said two outbreaks at the Ridge Meadows Hospital had both been declared over.

