New COVID-19 cases back to double digits in B.C., and three new deaths

British Columbia has reported three new deaths and 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

In a joint statement released Wednesday afternoon, health officials said the province has now recorded 2,467 total cases of COVID-19, more than 81 per cent of whom have recovered.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded just two new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day total since March 6.

Two of the three deaths reported Wednesday were residents of long-term care homes.

B.C. has now recorded 149 deaths from COVID-19.

Of the remaining 317 active cases, 43 were in hospital Wendesday, 10 of them in intensive care.

Health officials also confirmed one new outbreak at a residential care home, The Cedars in Mission, an assisted-living facility.

However, it said two outbreaks at the Ridge Meadows Hospital had both been declared over.

