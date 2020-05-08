New District of Taylor Fire Engine 11 now in service

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Fire Rescue has announced that the new fire engine, known as Engine 11, is now in service.

The new fire engine, an Enforcer Pumper, arrived at the fire hall in February and was a replacement to the aging 1997 Freightliner Triple Combination Pumper.

According to Fire Chief, Steve Byford, over the past two months since delivery, there has been training that involved driving and pump operations, ensuring members of the Taylor Fire Rescue are familiar and ready to take this engine into operation.

Byford says this new engine will allow the continuation of service within the community and the Taylor Rural Fire Protection Agreement with the Peace River Regional District.

Byford thanks Council for its support in bringing a new fire engine to the District.