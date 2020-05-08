News

New District of Taylor Fire Engine 11 now in service

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Parks to reopen Provincial Parks starting May 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Parks is starting to implement plans for re-opening provincial parks. According to the Province,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

New District of Taylor Fire Engine 11 now in service

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Fire Rescue has announced that the new fire engine, known as Engine...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

MLA Davies asks where is Northern B.C. on Premiers Economic Recover task force?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North M.L.A., Dan Davies is asking why there isn't representation...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Fire Rescue has announced that the new fire engine, known as Engine 11, is now in service.

The new fire engine, an Enforcer Pumper, arrived at the fire hall in February and was a replacement to the aging 1997 Freightliner Triple Combination Pumper.

According to Fire Chief, Steve Byford, over the past two months since delivery, there has been training that involved driving and pump operations, ensuring members of the Taylor Fire Rescue are familiar and ready to take this engine into operation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Byford says this new engine will allow the continuation of service within the community and the Taylor Rural Fire Protection Agreement with the Peace River Regional District.

Byford thanks Council for its support in bringing a new fire engine to the District.

Previous articleMLA Davies asks where is Northern B.C. on Premiers Economic Recover task force?
Next articleBC Parks to reopen Provincial Parks starting May 14

More Articles Like This

BC Parks to reopen Provincial Parks starting May 14

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Parks is starting to implement plans for re-opening provincial parks. According to the Province, starting May 14, B.C. Parks...
Read more

MLA Davies asks where is Northern B.C. on Premiers Economic Recover task force?

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North M.L.A., Dan Davies is asking why there isn't representation from Northern B.C. on the...
Read more

School District 60 seeking public input on 2020-21 Annual Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 is in the process of seeking public input on the 2020-2021 annual budget. According to the School...
Read more

PRRD keeps species at risk membership

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District board voted May 7 to keep its associate membership with Alberta’s Northwest Species at Risk Committee (NWSAR).
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv