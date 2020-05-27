NewsRegional

New dock installed at Gwillim Lake Provincial Park

By Scott Brooks
The newly installed dock at Gwillim Lake Provincial Park. Source B.C. Parks Foundation

Avatar
Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – To provide better lake access for boaters, a new dock has been installed at Gwillim Lake Provincial Park.

According to B.C. Parks Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Day, Conuma Coal Resources Limited made a financial donation for the new dock.

Day says the B.C. Parks Foundation is grateful for Conuma’s generous donation and partnership.

“We want to thank Conuma Coal for the incredible donation that made this project possible. Gwillim Lake Park is a stunning, wild playground for nature lovers and we know park visitors will put the structure to good use. We are very grateful to Conuma for their generosity and partnership. Like other generous British Columbians, they are helping pass on the legacy of B.C.’s world-class park system.”

Attached to a six-metre ramp, the new dock spans 18 metres into the clear waters of Gwillim Lake, sitting close to the campground on the north-west side of the lake.

The structure, which was installed on May 15, will largely be used by boaters as they load and unload, and to tie off their vessels.

The previous dock will now be used primarily as a fishing platform.

