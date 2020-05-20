Health

‘New normal’ anything but as countries continue to slowly reopen amid coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
‘new-normal’-anything-but-as-countries-continue-to-slowly-reopen-amid-coronavirus

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

SD60 elementary students to attend school two days a week; middle and high school up to one day a week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Parents with children in School District 60 will hear from District staff...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

250,000 front line workers to get a temporary wage boost

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province and Federal Government will fund a lump-sum payment for 250,000 eligible front...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school Wednesday, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and teachers were required to wear masks and some schools installed plastic partitions around desks. In a reminder that the so-called “new normal” was anything but, more than 60 schools near Seoul quickly sent their students home as a precaution after two students who hadn’t even attended class were found infected.

A phased reopening of South Korean schools is expected to be complete by June 8, and comes as the number of new infections in the country has fallen to around 30 per day, down from hundreds each day in early March.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The resumption of once-routine aspects of daily life that were upended by the pandemic has picked up speed in recent weeks, as governments and communities try to strike a balance between keeping infections from flaring anew and allowing economies to function.

What a return to normal looks like varies widely,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleFirst-quarter earnings: A sector-by-sector look at the effects of COVID-19
Next articleInnovation experts say COVID-19 exposing vulnerabilities of Canada’s economy

More Articles Like This

Innovation experts say COVID-19 exposing vulnerabilities of Canada’s economy

Health Global News - 0
The COVID-19 crisis is exposing the shortcomings of Canada’s economy, particularly when it comes to supply chains and the development of value-added products that...
Read more

Trump mulls travel ban for Brazil as country’s coronavirus cases rise to 3rd in world

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s considering banning travel from Brazil as the country continues to break daily records in reported coronavirus cases and...
Read more

Johnson & Johnson to pull baby powder from Canada, U.S. due to dropping demand

Health Global News - 0
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the United States and Canada, saying demand had dropped...
Read more

Some U.S. states accused of misreporting coronavirus testing data to speed reopening

Health Global News - 0
Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv