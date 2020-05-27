Health

New Toronto neighbourhood map details number of coronavirus cases

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2020 5:38 pm

Updated May 27, 2020 5:47 pm

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto releases geographic data on COVID-19 infections within the city

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Mayor John Tory announced on Wednesday the City is releasing geographic data of COVID-19 infections across the city’s various neighbourhoods.

TORONTO — Canada’s most populous city has released a map of neighbourhoods hardest hit by COVID-19.

Toronto’s chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 is present in every neighbourhood, but the northwest and northeast parts of the city have the highest number of infections.

Dr. Eileen de Villa notes that the map represents where patients live, not necessarily where they caught the virus.

She says it’s important to note that a neighbourhood having more cases of COVID-19 does not mean there’s a higher risk of infection there.

De Villa says the data should be used to encourage proactive testing in certain neighbourhoods and promote education, rather than stigmatizing the regions.

