New Uber coronavirus measures to require drivers, passengers to wear masks

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2020 4:17 pm

Updated May 13, 2020 4:19 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:08Coronavirus: How to social distance in taxis and rideshare vehicles

Coronavirus: How to social distance in taxis and rideshare vehicles

Uber Technologies Inc. will require drivers, couriers and passengers to wear masks starting next Monday as part of a new set of measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

The San Francisco-based technology giant says drivers won’t be able to pick up customers until they have verified they are wearing a mask via photo-recognition software built into the Uber app.

They will also have to agree to a series of terms promising that they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, have disinfected their vehicle and have washed their hands.

Passengers and drivers will be able to cancel rides if the person operating or entering the vehicle doesn’t wear a mask and if someone removes a mask partway through the trip, and will have an option to notify Uber about the removal when they rate the ride.

