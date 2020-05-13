new-uber-coronavirus-measures-to-require-drivers,-passengers-to-wear-masks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 4:19 pm
Community Interviews with Moose FM
2:08Coronavirus: How to social distance in taxis and rideshare vehicles
Coronavirus: How to social distance in taxis and rideshare vehicles
Uber Technologies Inc. will require drivers, couriers and passengers to wear masks starting next Monday as part of a new set of measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.
The San Francisco-based technology giant says drivers won’t be able to pick up customers until they have verified they are wearing a mask via photo-recognition software built into the Uber app.
They will also have to agree to a series of terms promising that they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, have disinfected their vehicle and have washed their hands.
Passengers and drivers will be able to cancel rides if the person operating or entering the vehicle doesn’t wear a mask and if someone removes a mask partway through the trip, and will have an option to notify Uber about the removal when they rate the ride.