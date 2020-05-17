new-york’s-latest-coronavirus-cases-are-due-to-people-leaving-home:-gov.-cuomo

New York’s new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

“That person got infected and went to the hospital or that person got infected and went home and infected the other people at home,” Cuomo said during his daily news conference on the coronavirus outbreak.

State data showed the number of new cases statewide has fluctuated between 2,100 and 2,500 per day. On Saturday, the number of new cases decreased to 2,419, from 2,762 on Friday.

Cuomo said while last week he had theorized that new cases were coming from essential workers, “that was exactly wrong.

“The infection rate among essential workers is lower than the general population and those new cases are coming predominantly from people who are not working and they are at home,” he said.

1:13Coronavirus outbreak: 5 New York regions now ready to start reopening Friday

