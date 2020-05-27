Health

Nine new cases of COVID-19, one new death in B.C.

Avatar
By Global News
nine-new-cases-of-covid-19,-one-new-death-in-bc.

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Over the past couple of months, Grande Prairie RCMP say they have seen an increase...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

New dock installed at Gwillim Lake Provincial Park

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - To provide better lake access for boaters, a new dock has been installed at Gwillim...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 27, 2020 6:24 pm

Updated May 27, 2020 6:25 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

B.C. on Wednesday announced just nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The province has now recorded 162 deaths and 2,550 cases of the virus in total.

About 84 per cent of patients have recovered so far, as the province deals with 244 active cases.

Health officials did not hold a live briefing, but announced the latest numbers in a media release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thirty-seven people remain in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

3:04Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities

No new outbreaks were reported in health-care facilities. Outbreaks continue at 14 long-term or acute care facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan extended a state of provincial emergency for an additional two weeks,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleMore than 100,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP continue to see rise in phone scams

More Articles Like This

More than 100,000 Americans have died due to the coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
More than 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus— since the pandemic began two months ago, according...
Read more

New Toronto neighbourhood map details number of coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 27, 2020 5:38 pm Updated May 27, 2020 5:47 pm 0:58Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto releases geographic data on COVID-19 infections within the...
Read more

Northern Health sees one new case of COVID-19, nine new cases across BC as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 63 and nine new cases were...
Read more

Why do long-term care homes have more coronavirus outbreaks than hospitals?

Health Global News - 0
Despite both being health-care facilities that care for the vulnerable and often have patients in close quarters, hospitals have not seen nearly as many...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv