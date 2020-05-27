Nine new cases of COVID-19, one new death in B.C.

Posted May 27, 2020 6:24 pm

Updated May 27, 2020 6:25 pm

B.C. on Wednesday announced just nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The province has now recorded 162 deaths and 2,550 cases of the virus in total.

About 84 per cent of patients have recovered so far, as the province deals with 244 active cases.

Health officials did not hold a live briefing, but announced the latest numbers in a media release.

Thirty-seven people remain in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

No new outbreaks were reported in health-care facilities. Outbreaks continue at 14 long-term or acute care facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan extended a state of provincial emergency for an additional two weeks,

