Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

No injuries as fire aboard Suncor’s Terra Nova vessel extinguished

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
no-injuries-as-fire-aboard-suncor’s-terra-nova-vessel-extinguished

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

No injuries as fire aboard Suncor’s Terra Nova vessel extinguished

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

‘What do we do now?’ Labour dispute at Regina refinery nears 6 months

REGINA — For Dean Funke, getting hired at Regina's Co-op oil refinery felt like winning the lottery. "For a blue-collar...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Saturday morning has been extinguished.

Spokeswoman Jessica Depencier says emergency teams responded immediately.

She says there were no injuries and all employees are accounted for.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In a statement, Depencier says an investigation is underway into the cause, and appropriate authorities have been notified.

She said there is no gas or crude held onboard the vessel as the facility is shut down for maintenance.

The Terra Nova oil and gas field is located approximately 350 kilometres east off the coast of Newfoundland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleOne more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

More Articles Like This

One more new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing our regions total to 64.
Read more

‘What do we do now?’ Labour dispute at Regina refinery nears 6 months

News Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — For Dean Funke, getting hired at Regina's Co-op oil refinery felt like winning the lottery. "For a blue-collar worker, you can’t get better...
Read more

50 to 60 percent of SD60 students expected to return to class starting June 1

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many students across the province will be returning to school on Monday, June 1, including many in Fort St....
Read more

BC sees another decrease in active cases, no new deaths reported as of Friday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and four new cases were...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv