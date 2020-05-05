Health

No new cases in N.F.L. for 4th straight day; P.E.I. clear for 2nd day in a row

Avatar
By Global News
no-new-cases-in-nfl-for-4th-straight-day;-pei.-clear-for-2nd-day-in-a-row

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Peace Island Park to remain closed until further notice

TAYLOR, B.C. - Peace Island Park will remain closed to visitors until further notice.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Search suspended for person swept away in Muskwa River

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The RCMP and Fort Nelson Search, and Rescue have suspended the search for...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2020 5:44 pm

Updated May 5, 2020 6:20 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says 90 staff members at Eastern Health were in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.

He says all the staff are now in self-isolation and have been tested for the virus.

Ball says all the results that have come back so far are negative.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The province said that 25 out of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases were resolved.


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articlePeace Island Park to remain closed until further notice
Next articleOil site cleanup program sees 18,000 applications in 4 days, ‘significantly’ over expectations

More Articles Like This

Oil site cleanup program sees 18,000 applications in 4 days, ‘significantly’ over expectations

Health Global News - 0
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan says interest in a new federally-funded program to put oil industry workers back to work cleaning up abandoned wells...
Read more

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 51 and eight new cases...
Read more

Quebec company converts self-serve windshield washer fluid dispenser into hand sanitizer pump

Health Global News - 0
Quebec-based company Station Lave-Glace has converted some of its windshield washer fluid pumps to dispense disinfectant amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two self-serve pumps have been...
Read more

Ontario Amazon whistleblower says company didn’t disclose coronavirus case to all

Health Global News - 0
An Amazon warehouse employee in Brampton, Ont., says the company failed to tell all employees that a worker at the facility was infected with...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv