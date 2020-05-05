No new cases in N.F.L. for 4th straight day; P.E.I. clear for 2nd day in a row

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2020 5:44 pm

Updated May 5, 2020 6:20 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says 90 staff members at Eastern Health were in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.

He says all the staff are now in self-isolation and have been tested for the virus.

Ball says all the results that have come back so far are negative.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases for the second day in a row.

The province said that 25 out of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases were resolved.



