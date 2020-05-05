No new cases in N.F.L. for 4th straight day; P.E.I. clear for 2nd day in a row

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 5:44 pm
Updated May 5, 2020 6:20 pm
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says 90 staff members at Eastern Health were in contact with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend.
He says all the staff are now in self-isolation and have been tested for the virus.
Ball says all the results that have come back so far are negative.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Prince Edward Island reported no new cases for the second day in a row.
Advertisement
The province said that 25 out of its 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases were resolved.
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press