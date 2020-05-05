HealthNewsRegional

No new COVID-19 cases in Northern Health, eight new cases listed across BC as of Tuesday

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 51 and eight new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,232 as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, out of those total cases, 1,472 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 78 are hospitalized, while 21 of those are in ICU.

121 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says while the rate in new cases is slowing, the train has not been stopped but the brakes have been applied, and that lifting the restrictions too quickly can lead to disaster.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to address the Province on Wednesday afternoon on moving BC forward during COVID-19.

