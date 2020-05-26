No new COVID-19 related deaths in BC, 11 new cases across Province as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62 and 11 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,541, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 258 active cases in B.C., which is down from 267 on Monday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,122 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

37 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while seven of those are in ICU.

For the first time in quite some time, there were no new deaths announced. A total of 161 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Henry says the measures put in place, such as physical distancing and hand washing, continue to be the driving force in helping to keep the curve flat.