‘No one-size-fits-all solution’: How Ontario’s reopening differs from Quebec, Alberta

Looking toward the future amid COVID-19, every province has its own lens.

A cautious approach underscores all of the plans so far, but experts are uncertain about which strategies are cautious enough — and whether some plans include more than they should.

“At this point in time, you cannot say which approach is better,” said Zahid Butt, a University of Waterloo professor in the School of Public Health and Health Systems. “One thing is for sure — there is no one-size-fits-all solution to reopening during a pandemic.”

Ontario’s first stage of its reopening plan follows the province’s lowest increase in new virus cases since March. Seasonal businesses, some retailers and medical procedures can restart on May 19 so long as they meet certain criteria and abide by physical-distancing protocols. Some things didn’t make the cut, like hair salons and barbershops. Guidelines on child care and schools are also not included.

Premier Doug Ford has emphasized that businesses allowed to reopen next week should only do so “if they’re ready.”

