North Peace District 4-H to hold online Livestock Auction July 6

By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Peace District 4-H will be holding an online livestock auction.

According to North Peace District 4-H Council President, Sherri Collins, the online auction will be taking place July 6, at 4:00 p.m., through vjvauction.com, where prospective buyers can view and purchase livestock.

Collins says this event is a great opportunity for you to fill your freezer as there will be a total of 43 beef projects, 23 sheep projects and five swine projects up for auction.

Silver Willow 4-H Club president, Garrett Willow, says the proceeds from the auction will go back to the 4-H members who have raised their livestock.

“The proceeds of the auction will go to 4-H members that have spent the year feeding and taking care of these animals. At least, the beef kids have been feeding their animals since mid-November, twice a day, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to raising these animals.”

An online catalogue for the auction will be made available by mid-June.

Updates can be found by visiting the North Peace District 4-H Facebook page.

