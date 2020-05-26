North Peace Minor Baseball to cancel season due to COVID-19 pandemic

HealthNewsSports

By Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Minor Baseball has provided an update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation for the upcoming season.

According to organizers, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, they have made the decision to cancel this year’s season.

The original plan was to have the season start on June 1 instead of the regular start in May, providing the situation had settled by then. Under guidelines, the season would now start on September 1.

Organizers say refunds will be provided to all entries and will be on their way as soon as possible.

North Peace Minor Baseball now looks forward to making next season bigger and better with this downtime to prepare.

Other local sports organizations, such as the Fort St. John Soccer Club, also made the decision to cancel.

