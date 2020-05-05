News

North Peace SPCA caring for nine injured puppies and mom

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
The nine puppies found by a Good Samaritan - SPCA

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

North Peace SPCA caring for nine injured puppies and mom

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA in Fort St. John is caring for an injured...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

NDI launches program to support local businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has launched a program to fund local organizations so they can...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Emperor’s Challenge cancelled this year due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Organizing Committee for the Emperor's Challenge have decided to cancel this year's event...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA in Fort St. John is caring for an injured mom and nine puppies brought into care through a Good Samaritan who discovered the dogs and took them to a local vet.

“We don’t know exactly what happened to the mother, Nova, but she was underweight and had suffered severe physical trauma to her back and neck that left her with swelling around her spine and two dislocated shoulders,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

“In addition to these injuries, Nova was enduring the constant discomfort of ear mites and a skin rash. She is now on multiple medications, strict cage rest and is undergoing physiotherapy to decrease the swelling in her joints.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Chortyk says Nova can no longer feed her nine puppies due to the medications she requires, which would cause harm to the pups if the medications filtered through her milk.

“Despite the agonizing pain she has been in, she has been such a devoted mom, but now it’s time to let her rest and recover while we look after her babies,” she says. “Staff and foster volunteers have been providing supplemented feedings for the nine puppies multiple times a day to ensure they grow strong and healthy.”

Nova will require up to four months in SPCA care before she is ready for adoption, and the puppies are still growing and will not be available for adoption for at least five weeks.

Click here to donate to the SPCA

Previous articleNDI launches program to support local businesses

More Articles Like This

NDI launches program to support local businesses

News Adam Reaburn - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has launched a program to fund local organizations so they can support local businesses.
Read more

Emperor’s Challenge cancelled this year due to COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Organizing Committee for the Emperor's Challenge have decided to cancel this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
Read more

TNOC reaches out to local First Nation communities during time of need

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Top Notch Oilfield Contracting recently made donations to local First Nation Elders to help them out during the COVID-19...
Read more

Feds vow to fix gap in commercial rent-relief program

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
Canada’s federal government says it’s working to fix a gap in its COVID-19 commercial rent-relief program that bars landlords from applying if...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv