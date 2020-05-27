Northern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of April 2020.

According to the Coroners Service, in April, there were 114 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths across the Province, a 39 percent increase over the number of deaths in April 2019.

To date, there have been 382 illicit drug deaths across B.C.

By health authority, the report finds that Northern Health continues to have the highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths so far this year, followed by Vancouver Coastal Health.

The rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths in Northern Health is 28 with Vancouver Coastal Health in second at 26 deaths per a population of 100,000.

The Coroners Service reports no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or drug overdose prevention sites.

More information on illicit drug deaths can be found on the Province’s website.