Northern Health COVID-19 line receives over 12,000 calls

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health’s online and information line for COVID-19 has received over 12,000 calls.

Northern Health launched the service for residents in Northern B.C. back in March to have access to health advice and an online clinic to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The service is staffed by nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or feel they have been exposed.

When you call the online clinic, Northern BC residents can receive information, undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse, and see a physician or nurse practitioner if required.

The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.