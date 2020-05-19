HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Food Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A food drive will be taking place to show support for community members affected...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Northern Health Communications Lead, Andrea Palmer, In mid-March, non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed which included hip and knee replacement, dental and other surgeries.

Then on May 12, Northern Health announced the resumption of elective surgeries that were postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During the suspension of elective surgeries, Palmer says nearly 1,200 scheduled and unscheduled, urgent and emergent non-elective procedures were completed at Northern Health facilities.

Patients who require urgent, emergent and oncology-related surgeries will continue
to be prioritized.

To provide surgeries to patients as quickly as possible, Northern Health will be back
to full surgical capacity as soon as possible, with plans of expanding surgical
capacity over the coming months.

Previous articleOttawa Public Health reports 1,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, 78% recovered

More Articles Like This

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, 78% recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 19, 2020 4:25 pm Ottawa Public Health identified 71 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city over the Victoria Day long...
Read more

No physical distancing needed on flights, but ban washroom lineups: airline trade group

Health Global News - 0
The trade association for the world’s major airlines is proposing a range of measures aimed at relaunching the global air travel industry — including...
Read more

U.S.-China tensions could make WHO coronavirus review ‘incredibly difficult:’ expert

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will need to be “improvements” made to the World Health Organization in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to Bold...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv