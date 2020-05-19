Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Northern Health Communications Lead, Andrea Palmer, In mid-March, non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed which included hip and knee replacement, dental and other surgeries.

Then on May 12, Northern Health announced the resumption of elective surgeries that were postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the suspension of elective surgeries, Palmer says nearly 1,200 scheduled and unscheduled, urgent and emergent non-elective procedures were completed at Northern Health facilities.

Patients who require urgent, emergent and oncology-related surgeries will continue

to be prioritized.

To provide surgeries to patients as quickly as possible, Northern Health will be back

to full surgical capacity as soon as possible, with plans of expanding surgical

capacity over the coming months.